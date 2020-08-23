I&B Ministry releases SOPs for resuming production of films and TV series

New Delhi

23 August 2020 11:43 IST

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar released a six-page standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the resumption of production of films and television series.

“‘Contact Minimisation’ is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hairstylists and make-up artists among others,” Mr. Javadekar said.

Explaining further, he said that only the characters who were in front of the camera would be exempt from wearing masks.

Work had slowly started on this front in Mumbai, and many other States too had permitted filming and production work while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Announcing the decision on Doordarshan, Mr. Javadekar said that the SOP was part of the decision to restart all economic activities. “For the last six months, this industry had come to a standstill and many people had lost their jobs. We hope all States will adopt this SOP,” the Minister added.

The SOP reiterates the Health Ministry advisory laying down the physical distancing norms. In addition to this, it has asked the production houses to ensure extensive planning. “Aspects such as scenes, sequences, set-ups, camera locations, positions of various crew members, seating arrangements, food and catering arrangements, staggered meal timings, etc. shall be planned while giving due consideration to physical distancing norms,” the advisory states.

Minimum cast and crew

The Ministry has advised that a minimum number of cast and crew be involved, no visitors or audience are to be allowed, and in case of outdoor shootings necessary coordination has to be done with local police and administration to minimise spectators. “Staggered call and pack-up timings for different production units shall be ensured by studios having multiple sets,” the advisory states.

Common locations such as sets, cafeteria, make-up rooms, edit rooms, vanity vans and washrooms have to be sanitised regularly. The Ministry has advised the industry to discontinue usage of lapel mics or at least to ensure that these are not shared. Costumes, hair wigs and make up items for actors should not be shared. Make-up artists and hairstylists have been advised to use PPE. “Artists should be encouraged to do their hairstyling and make-up remotely with the help of professionals,” the SOP states.

A designated COVID-19 supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew. This person will be responsible for implementing the SOP and other protocols. It will be the supervisor’s responsibility to support the health authorities for contact tracing in case of contingencies.