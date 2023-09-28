ADVERTISEMENT

I&B Ministry notifies key amendments to Cable Television Network Rules

September 28, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An enabling provision has been inserted in the Rules for the sharing of infrastructure by the cable operators with the broadband service providers to promote Internet penetration to the last mile, said the Ministry

Devesh K Pandey
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, thereby introducing a procedure for the renewal of Multi-System Operator (MSO) registrations.

In addition, an enabling provision has been inserted in the Rules for the sharing of infrastructure by the cable operators with the broadband service providers to promote Internet penetration to the last mile, said the Ministry on Thursday.

The salient features of the amended Rules, which were notified on Wednesday, provide that the cable operators will have to apply for the registration or renewal of registration online at the Ministry’s Broadcast Seva Portal of MIB. The registrations will be granted or renewed for 10 years.

Renewal of registration

The processing fee of ₹1 lakh has been kept for the renewal of registration also. The application for renewal of registration will be within a window of seven to two months before the expiry of registration.

“The renewal procedure is in line with the government’s commitment to ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption and therefore make the sector attractive for foreign investment,” the Ministry said.

Now, the cable operator whose registration is expiring within seven months is required to apply online. Earlier, only fresh registrations were granted under the Cable Television Networks Rules, which did not specify the period of validity for registrations, nor did they recognise the mandatory filing of online applications.

“The inclusion of a provision related to the sharing of infrastructure by cable operators with broadband service providers will provide the twin benefit of enhanced Internet penetration and efficient utilisation of resources. It will also reduce the need for additional infrastructure for broadband services,” the Ministry said.

