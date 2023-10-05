HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I&B Ministry notifies changes in Cable Television Networks Rules

New rules pave the way for decriminalising provisions of the Cable TV Act

October 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on October 5 notified amendments in the Cable Television Networks Rules, thereby providing an operational mechanism for the implementation of decriminalised provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

The Ministry had earlier issued a notification fixing October 3, 2023, as the date from which provisions of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act and entries in the schedule thereto with respect to the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act would come into force.

ALSO READ
I&B Ministry notifies key amendments to Cable Television Network Rules

The amendments are expected to encourage compliance with the Act without the government resorting to harsh punishments and being sensitive to minor or unintended contraventions. The inclusion of advisory, censure, and warnings, in the range of penalties suggested that the focus was on educating and encouraging compliance rather than solely punishing contraventions, said a government release.

The amended provision allows for the use of a range of penalties, which provides flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions. It allows for a more proportional response to the nature, specificity, and severity of the contravention.

The amendment in the rules defines a “designated officer” for imposing penalties. “This streamlines the enforcement process and makes it simple in addition to unburdening the criminal justice system. The amended provision explicitly addresses subsequent contraventions and in addition to the provision for higher penalties, includes the provisions for suspension or cancellation of registration,” it said.

An appeal mechanism has been included to provide individuals or entities an opportunity to challenge penalties or decisions. “This ensures a fair and transparent process and safeguards against potential abuse of power. The definition of common terms in cable industry like ‘platform services’ and ‘local cable operator’ have been defined in the rules for the first time to bring about uniformity in their usages,” said the Ministry.

There are currently over 1,400 multi-system operators registered with the Ministry.

Related Topics

internet / telecommunication service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.