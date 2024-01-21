I&B Ministry makes extensive arrangements for live telecast of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony

January 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday would be telecast live through 40 cameras of Doordarshan, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday.

Doordarshan will telecast the entire event live in 4K quality on DD News and DD National channels. I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said Doordarshan would share a clean feed of the event with ANI and PTI.

In Ayodhya, the Ministry has set up a media centre at the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya for coverage of the consecration ceremony. The transportation facility between Lucknow and Ayodhya for the media persons will also be provided on the day of the event.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration | Video Credit: ANI

“The media centre is spread over 13,000 square feet with the main campus measuring 40 metres in length and 25 metres in width, with 340 workstations, and has the capacity of accommodating 1,000 media persons,” said the Ministry, adding that the centre has a press conference room, media briefing room, lounge, cafeteria, high-speed Wi-Fi Internet, mobile toilet, and air conditioning facilities.

“In order to provide adequate and quick medical facilities to the people in Ayodhya Dham, information about medical aid and other health facilities in Ayodhya is available on the websites of the local administration and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Many teams from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, are present at various places in Ayodhya Dham to provide medical facilities to the people in case of an emergency,” it said.

The “Bhishma Emergency Response Facility” has also been set up in Ayodhya by the Central government.

