ADVERTISEMENT

I&B Ministry issues guidelines requiring private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day

January 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

“The theme for the broadcasting should comprise of content of national importance and of social relevance”

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”. “The Guidelines, among other things, require private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day,” the Ministry said in a release. 

“In this regard, the Ministry undertook extensive consultations with the private satellite TV channel Broadcasters and their Associations and based on their inputs an ‘Advisory’ has been issued,” the Ministry said. “It is also clarified that the content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal,” it added.

“The theme for the broadcasting should comprise of content of national importance and of social relevance,” the Ministry said, adding that the themes include, “education and spread of literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women; welfare of the weaker sections of the society; protection of environment and of cultural heritage; and national integration.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The ‘Advisory’ seeks to achieve the objective of Public Service Broadcasting by private satellite TV channels through voluntary compliance and self-certification,” the Ministry consluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

television

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US