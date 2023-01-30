I&B Ministry issues guidelines requiring private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day

January 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”. “The Guidelines, among other things, require private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day,” the Ministry said in a release.

“In this regard, the Ministry undertook extensive consultations with the private satellite TV channel Broadcasters and their Associations and based on their inputs an ‘Advisory’ has been issued,” the Ministry said. “It is also clarified that the content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal,” it added.

“The theme for the broadcasting should comprise of content of national importance and of social relevance,” the Ministry said, adding that the themes include, “education and spread of literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women; welfare of the weaker sections of the society; protection of environment and of cultural heritage; and national integration.”

“The ‘Advisory’ seeks to achieve the objective of Public Service Broadcasting by private satellite TV channels through voluntary compliance and self-certification,” the Ministry consluded.