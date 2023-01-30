I&B Ministry issues advisory on private TV channels’ ‘public service broadcasting’ obligation 

January 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday clarified that the topics of national importance and social relevance embedded in the programmes broadcast by private TV channels would qualify for their obligation under the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022” to telecast such contents for 30 minutes every day.

“Broadcasters have the liberty to modulate their content. The relevant content embedded in the programmes may be accounted for public service broadcasting. However, it should be done in a manner that the overall objective of the public service broadcasting may be achieved,” said the fresh advisory.

The Ministry had earlier issued the guidelines on November 9 last year. Following consultations with the stakeholders, it has now come up with the advisory.

It said the content could include the themes of education and spread of literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women and the weaker sections of society; protection of environment and cultural heritage; and national integration.

Voluntary compliance

Stating that the advisory sought to achieve the objective of public service broadcasting by the private TV channels through voluntary compliance and self-certification, the Ministry said the list was indicative and could be extended to include similar subjects such as water conservation, disaster management, etc.

As advised, the content can be shared between the broadcasters and telecast repeatedly on one or several TV channels. A common e-platform can also be developed as a repository of relevant videos or textual content from various sources for access and use.

“The content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch. It could be spread over smaller time slots. The time for which the public service broadcasting content is telecast in between commercial breaks shall not be accounted for the 12-minute limit for commercial breaks. The time for the content...shall be accounted cumulatively on monthly basis i.e. 15 hours per month,” said the advisory.

Monthly report

It said the time for transmission of such contents would be flexible, except that any content transmitted from midnight to 6 a.m. would not be accounted for under the public service broadcasting obligation. While voluntary compliance and self-certification would be the guiding principles, the Ministry said broadcasters would be required to submit a monthly report on the Broadcast Seva Portal on or before the seventh day of the following month.

“Broadcasters shall include a compliance certificate in the annual report. Foreign channels, downlinking in India [in languages other than those specified in the Eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution], shall be exempt from the obligation...The channels broadcasting predominantly [more than 12 hours] sports and devotional/spiritual/yoga content shall be exempt from furnishing the monthly reports on the Broadcast Seva Portal,” it clarified.

The broadcasters will have to keep a record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days. The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre, which functions under the Ministry, will also do the same. “The private satellite TV channels, are accordingly, advised to report public service broadcasting...with effect from March 1, 2023,” said the advisory.

ADVERTISEMENT