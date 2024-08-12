GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I&B Ministry extends window for feedback on draft Broadcasting Bill till October 15

The draft Bill was placed in public domain on November 10, 2023, along with the explanatory notes seeking comments from the stakeholders and the general public

Updated - August 12, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo Credit: PTI

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday (August 12, 2024) extended the time for receiving feedback on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill till October 15, stating that a fresh draft would be published after detailed consultations with the stakeholders.

The draft Bill was placed in public domain on November 10, 2023, along with the explanatory notes seeking comments from the stakeholders and the general public. “In response, multiple recommendations/ comments/suggestions were received, including from various Associations,” said the Ministry in a post on X.

Proposed Broadcasting Bill may result in greater government control of broadcast, digital media: NWMI

The Ministry said it was holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft Bill.

Amid reports on the withdrawal of the draft Bill, lawyer and co-founder of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) Apar Gupta on Monday (August 12, 2024) wrote on X: “I would like to thank everyone who reported, worked and educated others on its dangerous provisions. This is a broad coalition of diverse individuals, groups and organisations who have stood up and asked the government for transparency and contested political censorship.”

He said: “Hope that the MIB practices the Pre-Legislative Consultation Process (PLCP) in letter and spirit for future legal proposals. I hope to continue providing a political economy framing and a detailed legal analysis that advances policy and public deliberation.”

Earlier, IFF had criticised the “secret” changes to the draft Bill, which expanded regulatory requirements on online news and entertainment media. As reported earlier, the Ministry had met “selective industry representatives, without representation from civil society, journalists, or other key stakeholders”. The IFF had reiterated the concerns raised by civil society that the Bill would lead to further censorship implications for online platforms.

Secret changes have been made to draft Broadcasting Bill: Internet Freedom Foundation

The government has been working on the draft Bill which is aimed at replacing the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. It provided for the constitution of a Broadcast Advisory Council, with government membership, that would hear complaints against broadcasters.

The conditions could also be applied to streaming platforms and online influencers based on a Ministry notification. IFF had said that every broadcaster covered under the Ministry’s “regulatory ambit” would be required to comply with a code prescribed by the government and failure to do so would lead to monetary penalties or even imprisonment.

Related Topics

computing and information technology / news media / media / digital media players

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.