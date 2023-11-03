I&B ministry directs CBFC to block online platforms carrying pirated content

November 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on November 3 authorised its officials and those of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to direct blocking or taking down of websites, apps or weblinks carrying pirated filmic content.

“The action under recently amended Cinematograph Act, is aimed at curbing film piracy due to which the industry faces losses of ₹20,000 crore annually,” stated the Ministry.

“As of now there is no institutional mechanism to directly take action on pirated filmic content except legal action under Copyright Act and IPC. With the proliferation of internet and almost everyone interested to watch filmic content for free, there has seen a boom in piracy. The above action would allow instant action by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in case of piracy and will provide relief to the industry.” read the statement.

The Bill, passed on July 31 in the Lok Sabha, aims provides for fining and imprisoning people who record movies inside cinemas. It also expands the number of age ratings available to the CBFC, which censors and clears films for public exhibition.

