I&B Ministry blocks Punjab Politics TV’s digital media resources

Ministry says channel is trying to use online media to disturb public order during Punjab Assembly election

Ministry says channel is trying to use online media to disturb public order during Punjab Assembly election

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of Punjab Politics TV’s apps, website and social media accounts, saying the channel had close links with banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and attempted to use the online media to disturb public order during the ongoing Punjab Assembly election.

The SFJ was proscribed by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019. The organisation's members have been accused of trying to revive terrorism in Punjab.

According to the I&B Ministry, based on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing poll, it used emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV.

The Ministry said: “The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order.”

“It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing election. The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any acts having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity,” it said.