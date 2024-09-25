I&B Ministry and Media & Entertainment Association of India launch WAVES Anime & Manga Contest

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry, in collaboration with the Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), has officially launched the WAVES Anime & Manga Contest. It aims to nurture local talent and tap into the growing interest in Japanese manga and anime among Indian audiences.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the Create in India Challenge – Season One in Delhi on August 22. “This challenge serves as a precursor to the upcoming WAVES summit, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Design in India, Design for the World’ articulated during the 78th Independence Day address,” said a Ministry release.