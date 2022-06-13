I&B Ministry advises media to refrain from publishing advertisements promoting online betting

‘Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially the youth and children,’ said the Ministry.

Betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially the youth and children,’ said the Ministry.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has advised the print, electronic and the digital media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, have been told not to display such advertisements in India or target them at the Indian audience.

The advisory has been issued in view of a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms appearing in the print, electronic, social and online media.

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially the youth and children," said the Ministry, adding that such advertisements had the effect of promoting a largely prohibited activity.

“The advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act,” it said.

On December 4, 2020, the Ministry issued an advisory to the private satellite TV channels to adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India guidelines on advertisements of online gaming that contained specific dos and don’ts for the print and audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.