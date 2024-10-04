I&B Minister questions ‘silence’ of Rahul Gandhi over Telangana Minister’s remarks on film personalities

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday questioned the “silence” of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over a statement of Telangana government Minister purportedly “slandering the character of leading film personalities”.

“The statements by a Minister in the Telangana government slandering the character of leading film personalities are appalling and signify the anti-woman mindset of the Congress. At the same time, it shows how this party views the entertainment industry, which is the pride of India,” said Mr. Vaishnaw on X.

“There is no place for such discourse in our society. Silence of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the top Congress leadership shows they support such remarks,” he said.

The said statement of Konda Surekha, Telangana Minister for Forest and Environment and Endowments, has triggered a sharp reaction from members of the Telugu film fraternity with several of them taking to the social media to condemn the remarks.