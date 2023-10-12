I&B Minister launches trailer of animated series on Indian freedom struggle 

October 12, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the trailer of KTB- Bharat Hain Hum, an animated series spread over two seasons featuring stories from the Indian freedom struggle from the 1500s to 1947.

Produced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s Central Bureau of Communication, and Graphiti Studios, the series has 52 episodes of 11 minutes each. It is hosted by the iconic animated characters Krish, Trish and Balti boy.

“The series has been created by Munjal Shroff and Tilakraj Shetty from Graphiti Studios,” said the Ministry.

Forgotten stalwarts

The Minister said the series was an effort to educate youth about the lesser known but significant contributors to the freedom struggle, those who were forgotten by the education system of the past, and who had not been mentioned enough.

“At the same time this series is making an effort to inspire younger generations by bringing forth the story of people whose efforts have shaped modern India. The series, with its release in multiple languages including foreign languages, will transcend language barriers and take their stories to the whole world,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said Doordarshan, Netflix and Amazon Prime would telecast the animated series at the same time. A major focal point in the series was the contribution of women and tribal freedom fighters in the struggle against colonisers, he said.

The Minister announced that the series would be shown to all parliamentarians during the next session.

I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said it was the first time the Central Bureau of Communication, an expenditure body, was seeking to earn revenue.

Mr. Shroff said the efforts of over a thousand people had gone into making the series. Elaborating on the scale of workmanship, he said while a normal animation show consisted of 25 to 30 characters with about 40 backgrounds, a single episode of Bharat Hain Hum had around 50 to 100 characters and on an average 50 backgrounds.

The series is being produced in 12 Indian languages. It will also be dubbed in French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. The first season will be launched on October 15 and continue till January 7, 2024, and the second will begin on January 28, 2024, and conclude on April 21, 2024.