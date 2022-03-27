I&B Minister launches TEJAS skilling project at Dubai Expo

It is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the “Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills (TEJAS)“ project at the Dubai Expo.

The project is expected to create a 10,000-strong Indian workforce in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during its initial phase. It is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians. A press release from the government said: “Tejas is aimed at creating pathways to enable Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE.”

Addressing the audience at the launch, Mr. Thakur said the Indian government’s focus was to skill the young population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce. He presented the advantage that India can offer because of its youthful population and said the world will have a large, skilled manpower if Indian youth are provided training in skills.

On the second day of his visit to Dubai, Mr. Thakur also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from the film and entertainment sector in India and the UAE.

The day started with a meeting with Olivier Bramley, the chief executive officer (CEO), E-Vision. The other CEOs present at the meeting included Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital Media, and Harit Nagpal of Tata Play.

The Minister met Indian film personalities like Kabir Khan and Priyadarshan at a discussion, also attended by the Film Commissioner of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Hans Fraikin. He visited the India Pavillion at the Dubai Expo, where he held a discussion with Minister of State for International Cooperation in the UAE government, Reem Al Hashimi.

The working condition of Indian workers in the Gulf countries has been a matter of concern for the government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 24 at a speech at the St. Stephen’s College here. Delivering the St. Stephen’s MRF Distinguished Alumni Annual Lecture, Dr. Jaishankar had said that the government considers the welfare of Indian nationals in the Gulf as a matter of “utmost importance”.