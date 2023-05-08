I&B Minister criticises West Bengal CM for banning The Kerala Story

May 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had done injustice to the sisters and daughters of the State by banning The Kerala Story. The film exposed the “sinister nexus of religious conversions”, he said.

“Today the whole country wants to ask her in one voice that why she has so much problem with a film focused on terrorism?...It is beyond understanding why their sympathies are with terrorist organisations and not with these innocent girls of Kerala who were victims of terrorism. Those who consider this film as agenda-propaganda, I want say to such advocates of terrorism that today every child of the country wants to know the story of Kerala which you have been hiding,” Mr. Thakur said, after watching the film, said to be based on Kerala women who joined the Islamic State.

Mr. Thakur said: “The Kerala Story is an attempt to present the truth. This film will create positive ripples in India against the fight with terrorism....through this film the truth comes in front of you that how innocent daughters of India are recruited for terrorist organisations by trapping them in the name of love. Through this film, the conspiracy going on for years against the country has been exposed.”

The I&B Minister said it was for the first time that a film had so boldly shown the “dangerous conspiracy of global terrorism going on in Kerala” to the whole of India and the world. “The truth which the Congress and the Left have been denying to the country for the last one decade has come before us today. This is not just a film, it is a document that exposes us to the nefarious conspiracies of the organisations like the global terrorist organisation ISIS against India. It teaches us how to save our sisters, daughters and children from this monster of terrorism,” he said.

Accusing the Congress and the Left of indulging in appeasement politics, Mr. Thakur said they resorted to propaganda and even went to court in “defence of the terror conspiracies going on in Kerala for decades”. “The Congress and Leftists should tell whether they are standing with the innocent girls of India or against them? Are you standing with or against this effort to expose terrorist organisations? Should there be such recruitment drives in future? Should our girls be trapped?” he asked.

The Minister said innocent sisters and daughters of Kerala were thrown into the quagmire of terrorism through conversion. “This is not just the story of the women, their parents and family but also the story of Indians who love their country and fight terrorism...the Congress and the Communist party have done the work of covering up terror conspiracies,” said Mr. Thakur.