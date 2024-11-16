I&B Minister calls for fair compensation by digital platforms for content created by conventional media  

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (November 16, 2024) said fair compensation by online platforms for the content created by conventional media was one of the four major challenges in the sector that needed to be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an event organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on National Press Day, Mr. Vaishnaw said, “As we see that the consumption of news is rapidly shifting from the conventional modes to the digital media, the traditional media is losing out financially because of this change.”

“The investment made in creating a team of journalists, training them, having editorial processes, methods to check the veracity of the news, taking the responsibility for the content — all these investments which are huge both in terms of time and money are becoming irrelevant by the way these platforms are having a very unequal edge in terms of bargaining power they have vis-a-vis conventional media. This needs to be addressed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said the efforts made by conventional media in creating content needed to be suitably compensated. He said another key challenge was “fake news” and “disinformation”, a big threat not only to the media because it undermined trust but also to democracy. He called for accountability in digital media to combat fake news.

“The platforms do not verify what is posted there so false and misleading information can be found in abundance practically on all platforms... The question that arises is who will take the responsibility for the content which is published on these platforms?,” asked Mr. Vaishnaw.

He said there were instances of riots, terrorism, and interference in the democratic processes, including in the developed world, because the platforms “shied away from the responsibility for the content”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it was language, religion, regional differences, and cultural diversity, the platforms should be extra careful when working in a country as diverse as India. “Therefore, if the circumstances are different, shouldn’t there be different metrics for the platforms? Shouldn’t there be more responsibility?” he asked.

The third challenge, he said, was algorithmic bias on platforms. “These algorithms are designed to maximise engagement. Because the engagement defines the revenue, so maximising the revenue becomes the objective of the platform. Unfortunately, these algorithms also tend to prioritise content that incites strong reaction regardless of the factual accuracy,” said the Union Minister, stating that it could have serious social consequences in a country like India.

The Union Minister said the platforms must come out with solutions that account for the impact their systems have on Indian society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the fourth challenge was the impact of Artificial Intelligence on intellectual property rights. “The content produced by creators, musicians, filmmakers, writers, authors — all is being digested by the AI models. What happens to the IP rights of the creators?” he asked.

Talking about the media’s contribution in the Indian freedom movement and the “the fight to preserve our democracy from the dark years of Emergency imposed by the Congress government”, Mr. Vaishnaw said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe June 25 as “Constitution Murder Day”.

Union Minister of State for I&B L. Murugan also highlighted the growing challenge of fake news. Acknowledging the role of smartphones in transforming every individual into a potential content creator, he stressed the need for greater responsibility and regulation in combating misinformation.

PCI Chairman Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai said the Council has taken steps aimed at maintaining journalistic integrity, protecting public interest, and ensuring that the media serves as a reliable and ethical platform for information.

Among those present on the occasion was I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, who highlighted the government’s initiatives aimed at supporting journalists, including accreditation, health and welfare schemes, and capacity-building programmes through institutions like the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.