I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on three-day official visit to Dubai

The Hindu Bureau March 26, 2022 02:58 IST

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, will be on a three-day official visit to Dubai from March 26 to 28. During the visit, Mr. Thakur will attend a CEO round table with leading personalities of the cinema exhibition and television world, including Mr. Ignace Lahoud of VOX Cinemas, Satyajit Pendharkar of Star Cinemas, Ajay Sethi of Channel 2 Group, Vivek Sethia and Mr. Mathew Johnson of ARN Group and Sudhir Nagpal of International Business, Star TV. He will visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, where the Media and Entertainment Week is being organised. Mr. Thakur will also meet Ministers and industry leaders, including Jamal Al Sharif of Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Development Authority. In order to promote India’s interests, Mr. Thakur is also likely to meet Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, and Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing Helal Saeed Almarri Nahyan, among others.



