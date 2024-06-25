IB chief gets a year’s extension in service

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved a year’s extension in service to Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), a government order said.

Mr. Deka, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1988 batch and belonging to the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was to complete his two-year tenure on June 30.

Mr. Deka was appointed as head of the country’s domestic intelligence agency on June 24, 2022, months before he was set to retire in February 2023. He assumed office on July 1, 2022.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” the order said.