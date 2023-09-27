HamberMenu
IAS officer, who emptied Delhi stadium to walk dog, compulsorily retired by government

Rinku Dugga and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar were transferred out of Delhi last year following a report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog

September 27, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of a deserted Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, where an IAS couple had reportedly walked their dog after emptying the stadium

File picture of a deserted Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, where an IAS couple had reportedly walked their dog after emptying the stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

An IAS officer serving in the Arunachal Pradesh government has been compulsorily retired by the government, sources said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Explained | Are Arunachal and Ladakh ‘punishment’ postings for bureaucrats? 

Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

She and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer and is currently posted in Ladakh, were transferred out of Delhi last year following a newspaper report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog.

Dugga has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record, the sources said.

The government has the right to retire any government servant "if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so", they said.

