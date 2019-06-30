National

IAS officer transferred for spending ₹70 lakh to repair official residence

more-in

Rashmita Panda accused of deliberately bypassing tender process

The Odisha government has transferred Rashmita Panda, District Collector of Sundargarh, who was accused of splurging ₹70 lakh on the renovation of her official residential quarters within a period of six months.

Ms. Panda has now been appointed as Director of Employment-cum-Chief Executive Officer of the Odisha Skill Development Authority.

According to information obtained by RTI activists, the 2010 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, as the then Vice-Chairperson of the Rourkela Development Authority, Commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation and CEO of the Rourkela Smart City Authority had her official quarters renovated by spending ₹68.57 lakh.

No tender

No tender was called for renovation of her quarters in Rourkela, and the project cost of each head of expenditure was deliberately kept below ₹5 lakh to avoid the tender process, alleged Pradip Pradhan, convenor of the Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhijan, a forum of Right to Information activists.

According to the expenditure details available, ₹4.04 lakh was estimated for fixing mosquito nets; plastic emulsion painting work was valued at ₹4.45 lakh; external and internal electrification of the quarters was estimated at close to ₹10 lakh; and construction of drains and a portico was estimated at ₹4.44 lakh.

Works such as construction of a guard room, raising the height of the boundary wall, construction of an additional dining room, and fixing of aluminium sliding windows were estimated at a little above ₹4 lakh each. After the issue attracted media attention, the government shifted her to the Employment Directorate.

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 2:50:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ias-officer-transferred-for-spending-70-lakh-to-repair-official-residence/article28235916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story