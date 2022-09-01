IAS officer Shah Faesal posted to Union Culture Ministry

Special Correspondent September 01, 2022 07:33 IST

Special Correspondent September 01, 2022 07:33 IST

He had tendered his resignation which was not accepted, and was a petitioner in the SC against the Centre’s decision on Article 370 in J&K

Shah Faesal

He had tendered his resignation which was not accepted, and was a petitioner in the SC against the Centre’s decision on Article 370 in J&K

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal, who was detained for over a year after Article 370 of the Constitution ceased to operate in Jammu & Kashmir, has been posted to the Union Culture Ministry, an order of the Department of Personnel and Training said. Mr. Faesal was one of the founding members of the J&K People’s Movement, and had also moved a petition in the Supreme Court against government’s decision on Article 370. The order stated that Mr. Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS officer who was recommended for Central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Culture Ministry under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier. “He may kindly be relieved of his duties immediately with instructions to take up his new assignment in the M/o Culture,” the order said. Mr. Faesal was reinstated in the service in April this year. He had earlier resigned but the resignation was not accepted by the government.



Our code of editorial values