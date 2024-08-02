Delhi IAS coaching centre deaths: Four institutes offer ₹10 lakh each to kin of victims, free classes to others

At least four UPSC coaching institutes — Vajiram and Ravi Institute, Drishti IAS, NEXT IAS, and SRIRAM's IAS — have offered ₹10 lakh each to the families of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, the three IAS aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

Drishti IAS and SRIRAM's IAS have also offered a compensation of ₹10 lakh to Nilesh Rai, another UPSC aspirant, who was electrocuted in Patel Nagar on July 22.

Scores of civil services aspirants, who have been protesting over the deaths of the three students, called the compensation a gimmick and a strategy to dilute the issue.

The three aspirants' deaths has prompted the MCD to seal basements of several coaching centres in the area.

According to officials, using basements for commercial purposes is a violation of building bye-laws.

In a statement on X, Vajiram and Ravi said it is "volunteering to admit free of cost, students, who are currently enrolled with Rau's IAS Study Circle" preparing for the Main Exam 2024 and Prelims-cum-Mains Exam 2025, including general studies classes for the 2025 Prelims and Main Exam, CSAT course and optional subjects.

"As a sign of solidarity with the families of the departed souls, Vajiram and Ravi comes forward to make a financial contribution of Rs 10 Lakh to each of the three aspirants who lost their lives recently," it said. Sriram's IAS offered students of Rau's IAS Study Circle to use their "classrooms and libraries whenever they need." NEXT IAS offered compensation to the aggrieved families of the students.

"We understand the disruption faced by students who have enrolled in the current session at Rau’s IAS institute, whose classes have been hampered due to this tragic incident.

"NEXT IAS humbly announces to provide classes for the remaining syllabus for such students enrolled in Rau’s IAS current session (GS/Optional Foundation courses). Our motive to teach (without any charges) is just to help and support students affected by this tragic incident. Such students may contact us by visiting our office after 5th August 2024," it said on X.

Drishti IAS said it will provide students of Rau's IAS Study Circle free classes for preparation of general studies, test series and optional subjects.

"We know that no amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express our partnership in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakhs (each) to the four bereaved families," it said in a statement in Hindi.

The faculty members of Rau's IAS Study Circle said they will be commencing online classes from August 5.

The coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar has become the epicentre of protests in the aftermath of the death the three students. The protest of the students entered their sixth day on Friday.

"The coaching mafia had a meeting yesterday, and in that meeting, this new gimmick of free classes and compensation must have been thought to divert from the main issues," a protestor said.

He said the announcement of compensation or free classes is not out of sympathy for the students but a strategy to "save their businesses." Harish, a civil services aspirant accused the centres of trying to divert the issue by giving "the so-called compensation." Karan, an aspiring IAS, though, welcomed the step.

"It will help the students of Rau's IAS institute, but the bigger problem for the majority of students is that of the library, which is yet to be solved," he said.

The MCD has since the incident sealed the libraries of coaching centres that were found operating from basements in violation of norms.

"Most of us have very small rooms where we do not even have space to place a table and chair, So we used to spend 10-12 hours daily in the library, which were mostly in the basements and are closed now.

"Now since the access to the library is not available, it's very tough for us to study at such a crucial moment," Karan said.

Political leaders across parties and civic officials have visited the protest site to talk to the students.