IAF’s postpones Ex Vayu Shakti 2022

A Mirage 2000 aircraft in action during Exercise Vayu Shakti 2019 at the Pokhran Air Force range unit. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

March 05, 2022 14:40 IST

“Due to the developing situation”, sources in Air Force said

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to postpone its firepower demonstration, Ex Vayu Shakti, scheduled in the Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan on March 7 “due to the developing situation”, sources in the Air Force said on Saturday.

“Fresh dates shall be intimated subsequently,” an IAF source said.

Amid the deepening crisis in Ukraine, on Friday, the Defence Ministry announced that the 12th edition of the biennial Defexpo to be held in Gujarat for the first time has been postponed “due to logistics problems being experienced by participants.”

Triennial exercise

The triennial Ex Vayu Shakti 2022, aimed at showcasing the capability of the IAF to conduct full spectrum operations, was to see the participation of 148 aircraft and helicopters, including 109 fighter aircraft, 24 helicopters, seven transport aircraft and four unmanned aerial vehicles.

The frontline aircraft in the IAF inventory, including the Russian SU-30MKI and MiG-29UPG fighters, the latest induction from France, the Rafale, as well as the Mirage 2000, the U.S.-origin C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter and the Light Combat Helicopter, were to demonstrate their capabilities at Vayu Shakti.

The last edition of Vayu Shakti was held in February 2019.