IAF’s largest multilateral exercise Tarang Shakti to see participation of over 150 aircraft

The Indian Air Force is all set to host its largest multilateral exercise, Tarang Shakti, in two phases in August and September. Eighteen countries, 10 of them with air assets, will join the exercise which will see a total of 150 aircraft, both foreign and IAF, soar into the skies over Sulur and Jodhpur. The exercise will be a landmark event and has no particular nation or theme “in mind”, Air Marshal A.P. Singh, Vice-Chief of Air Staff, said on Wednesday.

“Invitations have been extended to 51 countries. Ten countries will be participating with assets and 18 as observers with one more country likely to join,” Air Marshal Singh said while briefing the media. “The aim is to foster interoperability and share best practices and also to showcase indigenous defence industry.”

Besides the observer countries, Germany, France, Spain and the U.K. are scheduled to take part in Phase-1, while Phase-2 will see participation of Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S.

Given the diverse participation and to cater to the requirements of friendly foreign countries, the IAF has decided to do it in two phases, the Vice-Chief explained. Several countries which are taking part in the multilateral exercise Pitch Black in Australia will join the exercise on their return leg.

Each phase of the exercise will see participation of 70-80 air assets. Phase-1 will be held from August 6-14 at Sulur, a town located in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, and see participation of 32 foreign aircraft, Exercise Director Air Vice-Marshal Rajat Mohan said. Similarly, Phase-2 to be held from September 1-14 at Jodhpur will see participation of 27 fighters, two refuelling aircraft, two airborne early warning aircraft, and four C-130 Special Forces aircraft from foreign countries, Phase-2 Director Air Commodore S.K. Taliyan said. The IAF will field over 40 aircraft each in both the phases. The Indian Navy will participate in Phase-1 with its Mig-29K carrier borne fighters.

Russia was invited but they conveyed their inability to participate in the exercise at this time, against the backdrop of the continuing war in Ukraine.

A defence industrial exposition is also planned at Sulur and Jodhpur with 68 participants confirmed so far including defence public sector undertakings, private firms, and start-ups. One of the main objectives is to showcase the booming indigenous ecosystem and to show its resolve to Atmanirbharta, the IAF will field all the indigenous platforms in service in addition frontline platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, and Light Combat Helicopter.

The IAF has significantly increased its participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises in the recent past. Since 2001, the IAF has participated in 91 international air exercises. Of these, 32 exercises were held/hosted by the IAF.

Germany will deploy fighter jets and also a A400M transport aircraft, as reported by The Hindu earlier. The A400M aircraft would be showcased to the IAF given that it is also a contender in its Medium Transport Aircraft tender that is under way.

“We also aim to strengthen our cultural and diplomatic relations. Cultural exchanges have been planned as is the practice in all multilateral exercises,” Air Marshal Singh said. “The overarching aim is to build mutual trust, explore avenues for interoperability, and also showcase our indigenous industry and prowess.”

