IAF's C-130 J aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

January 07, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The mission demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments

PTI

The IAF revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight. | Photo Credit: X/@IAF_MCC

For the first time, a C-130 J Super Hercules transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a night landing at the high-altitude Kargil advanced landing ground near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The night landing of the tactical lift aircraft with the elite Garud commandos on board at the Kargil airstrip demonstrated the IAF’s operational capabilities in the strategically crucial sector, people familiar with the matter said.

The night landing was carried out recently.

While IAF aircraft have operated from the advanced landing ground before, it was the first time that a transport plane made a night landing.

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” the IAF said on ‘X’.

The Kargil airstrip is located at an altitude of around 10,500 feet.

The Defence Ministry has also been focusing on enhancing infrastructure at almost all airfields along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) as per operational requirements.

It is especially boosting infrastructure at the Daulat Beg Oldi Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) as well as the Nyoma airstrip.

The Daulat Beg Oldi ALG is located close to the LAC at an altitude of 16,700 feet and is known as the highest airfield in the world.

Temperatures in Daulat Beg Oldi drop up to minus 40 degrees Celsius during harsh winter months.

The Nyoma airfield is located at a height of around 13,000 feet.

