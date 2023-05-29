ADVERTISEMENT

IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Bhind; no casualty

May 29, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 12:37 pm IST - BHIND

There was no casualty, a police official said

PTI

A file picture of an Apache helicopter. (Image used for representation purpose only) Photo: Special Arrangement

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on May 29 made a crash landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

“I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process),” Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI over phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US