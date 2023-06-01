IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chamarajanagar in Karnataka

June 01, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Mysuru

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft Kiran crashed on the outskirts of Chamarajanagar town on June 1. However, the two pilots ejected safely before the crash.

The incident took place at Bhogapura about 10 km from Chamarajanagar town and the pilots identified by the local police as Tejpal and Bhumika, who sustained injuries, were airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. Citing defence personnel, the local police said they were out of danger.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the IAF which tweeted that the pilots were on a routine training sortie and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023

The Chamarajanagar district disaster management personnel who rushed to the spot on receiving information said that a portion of the aircraft was engulfed by flames after the crash.

There were no civilian casualties and the mangled remains of the aircraft were strewn on a barren portion of the land. The locals who first witnessed the air crash informed the police and the disaster management cell reached the spot for rescue and relief operations but the pilots had parachuted to safety.