IAF to pitch LCA Tejas at Singapore Airshow

The participation at Singapore Airshow 2022 will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the ease of handling and manoeuvrability of the Tejas aircraft, the IAF said. Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

February 12, 2022 18:23 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) will be “pitching” the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK-I aircraft alongside participants from across the world at the Singapore Airshow next week. Three LCAs, along with a 44 member contingent of the IAF, reached Changi International Airport in Singapore on February 12 to participate in the airshow scheduled to be held from February 15 to 18.

“Singapore Airshow is a biennial event which provides a platform for the global aviation industry to showcase their products... The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and manoeuvrability,” the IAF said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

The participation at Singapore Airshow 2022 will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the ease of handling and manoeuvrability of the Tejas aircraft, the IAF said. Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Advertising

Advertising

The participation in the airshow provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents, the IAF said.

In the past, IAF had participated in similar airshows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Airshow-2021 to exhibit indigenous aircraft and formation aerobatic teams.