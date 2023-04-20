ADVERTISEMENT

IAF to join multilateral exercise in Greece

April 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Air Force (IAF) four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft will participate in the multi-national air exercise INIOCHOS-23 hosted by the Hellenic Air Force which will be conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24th to May 4th. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Greece Air Force from April 24 to May 4. This will be the third exercise that the IAF will be taking part in simultaneously. The Exercise Cope India with the U.S. is underway at Kalaikunda and four Rafale fighters are taking part in a multilateral exercise Orion hosted by France.

The exercise will be conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece and the IAF will be participating with four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft.

“The objective of the exercise is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability amongst the participating Air Forces,” the IAF said in a statement.

The exercise will be conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets and it will also enable the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices, the statement added.

