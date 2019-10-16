IAF to hold exercises from civil airfields

Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to conduct fighter exercises from six civilian airfields within the area of operations of Eastern Air Command in two phases later this month.

“The exercise will familiarise the IAF crew with the procedure of flying at these busy airfields and coordinate with civilian counterparts. It will also help in familiarising civilian functionaries at these airfields in the conduct of military operations,” Defence Ministry said in a statement. SU-30 MKI and Hawk-132 Advanced Jet Trainers will be taking part in this exercise, scheduled from October 16 to 19 and October 29 to November 01.

The six airfields chosen for the exercise within the Eastern Air Command’s area of operations are Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati, Kolkata, Pasighat and Andal.

In the first phase, Su-30MKI will exercise from Guwahati, Imphal, Dimapur and Kolkata airfields with three aircraft at Kolkata and two aircraft each at the other airfields. Both Su-30s and Hawks will exercise from Andal and Pasighat in the second phase.