IAF to conduct annual air exercise in eastern sector on December 15-16

December 14, 2022 04:08 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri

Amid the fresh tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct its annual air exercise in the eastern sector on December 15 and 16, according to IAF sources.

The exercise is likely to see the activation of IAF bases in the areas around Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal.

It will be a command-level exercise planned by the eastern command to validate its operational capabilities in the eastern sector along the LAC, a source said adding that it had been scheduled much earlier and had nothing to do with the current incident.

This exercise will see the participation of frontline fighter jets along with transport aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

