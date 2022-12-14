  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

IAF to conduct annual air exercise in eastern sector on December 15-16

December 14, 2022 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri

Amid the fresh tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct its annual air exercise in the eastern sector on December 15 and 16, according to IAF sources.

The exercise is likely to see the activation of IAF bases in the areas around Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal.

It will be a command-level exercise planned by the eastern command to validate its operational capabilities in the eastern sector along the LAC, a source said adding that it had been scheduled much earlier and had nothing to do with the current incident.

This exercise will see the participation of frontline fighter jets along with transport aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.