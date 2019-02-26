IAF strikes in Balakot: govt convenes all-party meeting, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition leaders

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will brief the leaders of Opposition parties on the pre-dawn air strikes by Indian Air Force jets on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camp at Bagalkot in Pakistan, sources said.

The meeting had been convened at at Jawahar Bhawan, which houses the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the air strikes, a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed, officials said.

At a briefing earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary,” Mr. Gokhale said.