National

IAF strikes in Balakot: govt convenes all-party meeting, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition leaders

South Block, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. File

South Block, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

more-in

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will brief the leaders of Opposition parties on the pre-dawn air strikes by Indian Air Force jets on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camp at Bagalkot in Pakistan, sources said.

The meeting had been convened at at Jawahar Bhawan, which houses the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the air strikes, a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed, officials said.

At a briefing earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary,” Mr. Gokhale said.

Comments
Related Topics National
act of terror
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 8:12:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/iaf-strike-in-balakot-govt-convenes-all-party-meeting-sushma-swaraj-to-brief-opposition-leaders/article26373652.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story