IAF sends four C-17 aircraft for evacuation of Indians

Round-the-clock operations planned: Air Marshal Singh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched three C-17 transport aircraft to Romania, Hungary and Poland on Wednesday morning, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice-Chief of the Air Force, said. A fourth C-17 was sent later in the day. The C-17 was sent as it can fly non-stop to these countries.

“Since early morning three C-17 have been launched. This is being undertaken with full coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. The operations will go round the clock. We are also sending some supplies from here,” Air Marshal Singh said, speaking to the media at a briefing on upcoming fire power demonstration ‘Ex Vayu Shakti’ on March 07. “I am sure we will bring all of our people back safely.”

Around 200 people can be seated per C-17 in the normal seating, Air Marshal Singh explained. There are 180 seats plus the side seats, making the total count to 200. The IAF can do up to four flights per day, he stated. If the situation warrants, more people can be accommodated per aircraft.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla said that 26 flights are scheduled in next 2-3 days for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, including civilian and military aircraft.

Good relations

Asked about any possible impact on spares and supplies and deals in the pipeline with Russia, Air Marshal Singh said things are still unfolding and they are evaluating the situation.

“Geopolitics-wise our position is very strong. We have good relations with everybody. We are evaluating, there could be certain difficulties, that’s about all. It is still unfolding. We are evaluating.”

A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying relief material. Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC via PTI

On the upgrade of AN-32 transport aircraft being undertaken by Ukraine, he said the process is almost complete. As per a deal in 2009, Ukraine had upgraded 45 aircraft after which the remaining of over 100 aircraft were being upgraded in India. Noting that there was some impact on the upgrade in the past too in 2014-15, the Vice Chief said, after that, they had indigenised a lot of the upgrade products. There was some delay, but the process is now almost complete, he added.

The triennial exercise ‘Ex Vayu Shakti 2022’ at Pokhran test ranges will see participation of 148 aircraft and helicopters. These include 109 fighter aircraft, 24 helicopters, seven transport aircraft, four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

The aim of the exercise is to showcase the capability of the IAF to conduct full spectrum operations, an officer explained.

The IAF’s latest induction Rafale will participate in the demonstration for the first time. It will showcase supersonic, air to air missile firing and transformer aerobatics along with Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and SU-30s. The indigenous LCA and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will also showcase their capabilities. The LCA will drop a laser guided bomb, 1000 LBs bombs and R-73 air to air missile.

Talking of ‘ Vayu Shakti’, Air Marshal Singh said it becomes a concentrated training exercise for the Air Force. He said they have automated their training plans, and operational plans get tested in an integrated way in the Integrated Training Area.

“Our weapon demonstration, large number of weapons are made in India and some are even designed in India,” he added underscoring the ongoing indigenisation.