IAF rescues 71 trekkers on Chadar trek in Ladakh

Advanced Light helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters carried out a search and rescue operation at Niraq in the Zanskar valley and rescued 71 trekkers over the last two days, the IAF said on Thursday.

“The trekkers were on the famous annual ‘Chadar trek’ when they got stranded due to sudden flooding in the Zanskar river,” the IAF said in a statement. Rescue operations were launched at short notice. “Efforts to rescue the remaining persons, including nine French and Chinese nationals at Padum, are continuing in spite of prevailing adverse weather conditions,” the IAF added.

Army, too

Two days ago, the Army’s 14 Corps, too, launched multiple search columns to rescue a group of tourists stranded in bad weather while undertaking the ‘Chaddar trek’.

“Responding swiftly to a request received from the UT (Union Territory) administration, columns were launched from two directions to reach tourists who were stuck at the Niraq village. Helicopters of the Army Aviation were also pressed into service for the purpose,” the Army had stated.

Despite the narrow valleys along the Zanskar River, Army Aviation helicopters managed to land in inclement weather at a makeshift helipad in Niraq. A column of Army personnel was inducted to coordinate the rescue operations, the Army had stated. An Army Medical Officer was present to provide immediate medical aid to tourists, while medicines, emergency rations and warm clothing were taken by helicopters.

The Army evacuated six seriously ill tourists suffering from the effects of frostbite and High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema (HAPO) to its medical facility in Leh.

Annual event

​The Chadar trek is an annual winter event in Ladakh, popular among adventure tourists, wherein the trek is undertaken on the frozen Zanskar river over a period of 4-5 days, with halts in between.