IAF receives first AH-64E Apache attack helicopter

The first AH-64E Apache attack helicopter built for India was formally handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona in USA on Saturday.

The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

“Selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at U.S. Army base Fort Rucker in Alabama. These personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF,” the IAF said in a statement.

IAF has contracted 22 Apache helicopters from the US Govt and Boeing in September 2015.

The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain, IAF added.