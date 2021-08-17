IAF plane carrying 120 Indians from Afghanistan lands at Jamnagar airbase

Jamnagar (Gujarat)

17 August 2021 12:56 IST

On August 16, another C-17 aircraft had evacuated around 40 people including some Indian embassy staff from Kabul

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane with 120 people onboard landed on August 17 at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar at 11.15 a.m., the official said.

The aircraft had taken off from Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation because of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban.

Advertising

Advertising

Immediately after passengers on board the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft deplaned, they were greeted by people present on the tarmac, the official said.

Those on board included officials and security personnel from the Indian embassy in Kabul. Some Indian nationals are also learnt to have returned home on board the aircraft.

This is the second evacuation flight. On August 16, another C-17 aircraft had evacuated around 40 people including some Indian embassy staff from Kabul before the operations at the airport in the city were suspended.

“Those who were aboard the aircraft will be given lunch and taken to their destinations,” Gujarat Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Dharmendrasinh Jadeja said.

Jadeja and Jamnagar Mayor reached the Jamnagar air base before the plane landed.

Gujarat government said in a release that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “personally looking after the evacuation of Indian nationals and officials stranded in Afghanistan” after the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country.