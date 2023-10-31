IAF phases out Mig-21 fighter squadron based at Uttarlai in Rajasthan

October 31, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Air Force (IAF), on Tuesday, phased out one more Mig-21 fighter squadron, No. 4 Mig-21 squadron based at Uttarlai and re-equipping it with SU-30MKIs, leaving two squadrons of the legacy jets in service. The Mig-21s will be entirely phased out by 2025 and will be replaced by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-MK1A which the IAF will start receiving from February 2024 onwards.

“The squadron known as ‘OORIALS’ has been operating the MiG-21 since 1966 and is now being re-equipped with the Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft,” said Colonel Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence Rajasthan, in a statement. “The MiG-21 Bison flew along side the Su-30 MKI to mark the occasion. During this ceremony, personnel from all the three services were present.”

The MiG-21 Squadron has served the country for approximately six decades and has significantly contributed to the war effort during Indo-Pak conflicts, Col. Sharma said adding that the end of an era the MiG-21 Bison aircraft were seen for the last time in the skies of Uttarlai in Barmer district.

Two Mig-21 squadrons now remain, based at Bikaner and Suratgarh in Rajasthan, which will be phased out by 2025, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said recently. Each squadron has 16 to 18 fighter planes. Last year, the No. 51 Squadron based in Srinagar was phased out.

“We will stop flying the MiG-21 fighter aircraft by 2025 and we will replace the MiG-21 squadron with the LCA Mark-1A. The same proposal is in place. In another month or so, the second squadron will get number-plated and we will follow with the third one sometime next year. The induction of the LCA Mark-1A will fill the gap of these outgoing MiG-21s,” ACM Chaudhari had said.

The IAF has contracted 83 LCA-MK1A jets and has recently announced its decision to procure 97 additional MK1A jets.