IAF, Navy called to help in rescue operations in Gujarat

The State has witnessed extremely heavy rains since Monday

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the Navy and the Coast Guard have been called in to help in the rescue operations as parts of Gujarat have been battered by extremely heavy rains since Monday. They will be joining teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

More than 7500 people have been shifted from low lying areas to safer locations, while over 200 stranded people have been rescued as incessant rains led to floods in Saurashtra region that had remained parched till the first week of September.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Jamnagar district to take stock of the situation. IAF helicopters rescued 22 people stranded at some locations in Jamnagar, where 150 people were rescued across the district.

In Rajkot, IAF teams rescued seven villagers while 56 people were rescued all over the district. Six people have died so far in rain related incidents.

A Navy team was helping in the operation to search for two persons who went missing after their car was washed away in flood waters in Rajkot.

“Based on a request for assistance from the civil administration, a naval humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team, consisting of naval divers with support gear, was dispatched at short notice from INS Sardar Patel to Rajkot on the evening on 13 Sep 21. The team will report to District Authorities at Rajkot and join rescue efforts as required,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

Additionally, six more have been kept ready to augment the ongoing civil rescue efforts in affected areas.

“Similarly, several rescue teams have been deployed from INS Valsura in Jamnagar to assist stranded people in various parts of rain affected and inundated areas of the city. Equipped with Gemini boats, life vests, first aid kits and other requisite gears, the teams rescued a large number of people and shifted them to safety. Naval teams also provided food packets to stranded citizens,” the statement added.

After battering Jamnagar, Dwarka and Rajkot districts on Monday, heavy rains lashed Junagadh and Porbandar districts and others parts on Tuesday.

Around 100 villages plunged into darkness as power supply was disconnected. More than 100 highways were closed to traffic.

The rains have caused floods in the rivers and over two dozen reservoirs and dams have been overflowing in Saurashtra alone.

Gujarat has received 69 % of the average rainfall so far this monsoon season, and the downpour this month has helped the State narrow its rain deficiency. It had largely remained dry in the month of August.