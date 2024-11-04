ADVERTISEMENT

IAF MiG-29 jet crashes in Agra, no casualties

Updated - November 04, 2024 05:57 pm IST - Agra

The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure there was no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke billows after an IAF plane crashed and caught fire, near Agra, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. | Photo Credit: PTI

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were no casualties in the incident and the two pilots ejected safely,” IAF officials said.

The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure there was no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to IAF officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag.

(Written with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Agra / Uttar Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US