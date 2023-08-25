IAF looking to order another 90 LCA-MK1A fighter jets

August 25, 2023 03:26 am | Updated August 24, 2023 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to order another 90 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-MK1A once the contract for 83 LCA-MK1A is under execution, according to official sources. In 2021, the Defence Ministry had signed a ₹48,000-crore deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to supply 83 LCA-MK1A to the IAF, a more capable fighter than the current LCA-MK1.

As per the contract, three LCA-MK1A are scheduled to be delivered to the IAF in February 2024 and 16 aircraft per year for subsequent five years.

“We are going to request the government for more LCA-MK1A. We are looking at an additional 90 aircraft or four squadrons,” a defence source said on condition of anonymity. The LCA-MK2, a larger and more capable, is expected to be inducted from 2032 onwards, IAF officials say.

The order for 83 LCA-MK1A is expected to be completed by 2028-29 or at the most by 2030 and so to keep the assembly lines running as well as to add quick numbers to the force, sources said the IAF is looking to order additional 90 LCA-MK1A jets.

Enhanced range

The LCA-MK2, under development, features enhanced range and endurance, including the Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS), which is being integrated for the first time. Heavy stand-off weapons of the class of Scalp, Crystal Maze and Spice-2000 will also be integrated into the MK2. The MK2 will be a heavier and much more capable aircraft than the current LCA variants with the aircraft 1350mm longer, featuring canards and can carry a payload of 6500 kg compared to 3500 kg by the LCA.

The IAF had earlier placed orders for 20 IOC (Initial Operational Configuration) standard aircraft and 20 FOC standard aircraft, including eight twin-seater trainers. The 32 MK-1 have been delivered to the IAF and the eight trainers are expected to be delivered this financial year, sources said.

