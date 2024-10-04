ADVERTISEMENT

IAF looking at full indigenous inventory by 2047

Published - October 04, 2024 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it

PTI

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM,QVSMA addressing the media in New Delhi on October 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Indian Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in India by 2047, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said on Friday (October 4, 2024).

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it.

Also read |Developed border areas act as deterrence to adversary’s claims: Army Chief

Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges. To a question, Air Chief Marshal Singh said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US