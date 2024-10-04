GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAF looking at full indigenous inventory by 2047

The Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it

Published - October 04, 2024 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM,QVSMA addressing the media in New Delhi on October 4, 2024.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM,QVSMA addressing the media in New Delhi on October 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Indian Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in India by 2047, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said on Friday (October 4, 2024).

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the Ladakh sector, and India is also trying to match it.

Also read |Developed border areas act as deterrence to adversary’s claims: Army Chief

Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges. To a question, Air Chief Marshal Singh said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

