IAF jets to conduct landing drills on highway in Kashmir

April 02, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

A strip of road in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will be used to conduct emergency landing drills by aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from April 1 night, according to officials.

Sukhoi fighters and Tejas light combat aircraft are likely to participate. This is the first such drill to be conducted in the Valley. The IAF will use highways as an alternative runway during emergencies. Landings will be conducted on 3.5 km of highway in Bijbehara.

An official said all civilian vehicles were directed on Monday to divert to the old national highway alignment. “Truck drivers are advised to avoid the highway from 4 am on April 1 (Monday) to 7 a.m. on April 2 (Tuesday),” the official said.

Elaborate security arrangement will be in place on Monday. Radar and technical equipment, including CCTVs, have been installed near the site. The health, fire service and other departments will also participate in the drill.

The ability to land on highways will be helpful during war, floods, during rescue operations by the NDRF, air dropping of relief material, transportation of stranded people and for other emergency requirements.

This strip highway was completed in 2020 at a cost of Rs. 119 crore.

