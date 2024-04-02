GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAF jets to conduct landing drills on highway in Kashmir

This is the first such drill to be conducted in the Valley. The IAF will use highways as an alternative runway during emergencies

April 02, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

A strip of road in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will be used to conduct emergency landing drills by aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from April 1 night, according to officials.

Sukhoi fighters and Tejas light combat aircraft are likely to participate. This is the first such drill to be conducted in the Valley. The IAF will use highways as an alternative runway during emergencies. Landings will be conducted on 3.5 km of highway in Bijbehara.

An official said all civilian vehicles were directed on Monday to divert to the old national highway alignment.  “Truck drivers are advised to avoid the highway from 4 am on April 1 (Monday) to 7 a.m. on April 2 (Tuesday),” the official said.

Elaborate security arrangement will be in place on Monday. Radar and technical equipment, including CCTVs, have been installed near the site. The health, fire service and other departments will also participate in the drill.

The ability to land on highways will be helpful during war, floods, during rescue operations by the NDRF, air dropping of relief material, transportation of stranded people and for other emergency requirements.

This strip highway was completed in 2020 at a cost of Rs. 119 crore.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.