According to initial reports, two persons were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) 'jet' crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam on February 27, 2019.

An official in Budgam said two pilots and one civilian killed in the crash. IAF officials in Srinagar have not confirmed whether it was a M17 helicopter or a fighter jet. "The IAF will investigate the crash site and provide more details," said Superintendent of Police Nagpure Amod Ashok.