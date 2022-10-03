IAF inducts indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

The indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is seen before the induction at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, on October 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Dinakar Peri

Induction of the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) marks a new chapter in the Indian Air Force (IAF), said Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V. R. Chaudhari on October 3, 2022 as the twin-engine helicopter was formally inducted into 143 Helicopter Unit ‘Dhanush’ at Jodhpur Air Force Station. The LCH fully meets the requirements of both Army and Air Force, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Army had formally received its first LCH in Bengaluru last week.

“The LCH is at par or better than similar attack helicopters available globally. Selection of the Unit have been specifically selected based on professional competence to ensure quick operationalisation,” ACM Chaudhari said speaking at the induction ceremony.

Speaking at the event, CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Aeronuatical Limited (HAL) said four LCH have been delivered to the IAF and four more will be delivered within this financial year.

Sarva dharam puja underway in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of its formal induction, in Jodhpur on October 3, 2022 | Photo Credit: Dinakar Peri

More than 200 vendors are involved in production of sub-systems and components, apart from 70 vendors involved in indigenisation, he stated. HAL has also initiated detailed production planning to gear up for exports, he added.

The contract for 10 LSP was signed between IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on March 30, 2022 and the 143 Helicopter Unit ‘Dhanush’ which is operating the LCH was raised on June 01, 2022.

The twin-engine LCH designed and developed by HAL is a 5-8 tonne class dedicated combat helicopter. It was conceptualised after the 1999 Kargil conflict when the need for such a dedicated platform capable of operating in high altitudes was felt. It is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel significantly augmenting the firepower of the IAF and Army in high altitude areas. The helicopter has a combat radius of 500kms go upto a service ceiling of 21,000 feet which makes it ideal to operate at high altitude areas of Siachen glacier.

The first prototype of the helicopter took first flight on March 29, 2010 and has since undergone extensive testing and evaluation. The LCH is armed with 20mm nose gun, 70 mm rockets, anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ and air to air missile ‘Mistral-2’ of MBDA which has a maximum interception range of 6.5km.

In March 2020 the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved procurement of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) variants of LCH at the cost of ₹3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth ₹377 Crore. Of the 15 helicopters, 10 are for IAF and five for the Army.

The LCH will eventually be deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China in addition to the AH-64E Apache helicopters in service. Both the Army and IAF have a larger requirement of LCH and the contract is yet to be worked out.

The Army raised its first LCH Unit on June 01, 2022 at Bengaluru with one LCH presently and the Unit will move to Eastern Command along the LAC on completion by end next year. As reported by The Hindu earlier, the Army plans to acquire 95 LCH of which seven units, with each having 10 helicopters, are planned to be deployed for combat role in the mountains.

The LSP LCH contains approximately 45% indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55% for Series Production version, the Defence Ministry had stated earlier. Light combat helicopters have already been included in the import embargo list.

The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, counter insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces, the Defence Ministry had stated.

State of the art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced visual, aural, radar and infrared signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in the LCH, officials said.

The IAF operates the older Mi-25 and Mi-35 Russian attack helicopters which are in the process of being phased and has inducted 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the US. The Army will also start receiving the Apache attack helicopters from early 2023 onwards, six of which have been contracted under an estimated $800 mn deal from the US in February 2020.

In all, the IAF operates a wide mix of around 500 rotary platforms which includes around 90 Mi-17s, over 130 Mi-17V5s, over 70 ALH including the weaponised variant, 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, one squadron of Mi-35 attack helicopters and 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters.

The Army Aviation currently operates utility helicopters but does not have dedicated attack helicopters in its fleet, though it operates the weaponised version of the Advanced Light Helicopter.