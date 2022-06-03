IAF hands over defence land to AAI at 7 airfields

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 19:07 IST

The AAI will utilise the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme

To facilitate regional connectivity and in line with the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) Scheme, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has facilitated working permission and handing over of defence land by the Ministry of Defence to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations — Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. “The AAI would now be utilising the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme. Approximately 40 acres of land is being handed over for development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing Regional Connectivity Scheme [RCS] flights,” the IAF said in a statement. Providing air connectivity at these locations will boost the economy and develop the areas, it noted. The IAF is also in the process of handing over defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under the RCS at Srinagar, Thanjavur, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune and Agra. This will facilitate expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure, the statement added.



