IAF floats tender for 10 counter-drone systems

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a tender for procurement of 10 counter-drone systems, Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS), through indigenous route. Incidentally, the Request For Information (RFI) was published a day after the attack on Jammu air base believed to have been carried out using drones.

“The CUAS is intended to detect, track, identify, designate and neutralize hostile UAS. Laser Directed Energy Weapon (Laser-DEW) is essentially required as a kill option,” the RFI published on June 28 said on the intended use of the equipment and operational requirements. Only Indian vendors may respond to the RFI but can tie up and offer the technology with foreign partners.

While a limited number of counter-drone systems are available for protecting high value installations, following the Jammu attack services are speeding up plans for procurement in larger numbers to protect key military installations.

As per the RFI, the system should provide a multi-sensor, multi-kill solution to enforce effective No Fly zones for unmanned aircraft while inflicting minimal collateral damage to the surrounding environment, the RFI states, adding, “It should generate a composite air situational picture for the operator and generate alerts based on user defined parameters.”

All the ten CUAS are required in mobile configuration mounted on indigenous vehicles with cross country capability and powered by indigenous electrical power supply system.

The composite CUAS should comprise of sensors, phased array radar, Radio Frequency (RF) sensor and electro optical and infra-red (EO/IR) system. On the kill options, the RFI stipulates global navigation satellite jammer system and RF Jammer for soft kill and Laser-DEW as the hard kill option.

On the delivery schedule vendors are to indicate the delivery schedule with stage-wise breakup of the entire project, post conclusion of contract. “It is envisaged to commence delivery of CUAS at the earliest after signing of contract and to be completed preferably within 12 months,” the RFI stated.

Warranty would be required for two years from the date of commissioning of the equipment and the IAF may opt for Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for three years post completion of warranty period. “The AMC would be required for maintaining 90% availability of the equipment. Vendors may propose the scope and estimated cost for the AMC,” the RFI added.